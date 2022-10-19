Fanatics names Andrea Ellis as CFO of sports betting and igaming division

As CFO of Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Ellis will supervise planning across the division’s finance functions.

US.- Fanatics has appointed Andrea Ellis as CFO of Fanatics Betting & Gaming (FBG), the group’s online sports betting and igaming division. She will supervise business and financial planning and analysis across FBG’s finance functions, including accounting, budget, tax, and cost management.

Ellis joins the company after two years as CFO of electric scooter and bike share company Lime. Previously, she worked for Restaurant Brands International (RBI). She served in roles such head of investor relations and global financial planning and analysis for RBI, CFO and interim head of retail for Tim Hortons, and General Manager of Popeyes.

She will report to FBG CEO Matt King, who said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrea to our team as we inch closer to formally launching a new, dynamic online sports betting and gaming product for fans.

“Andrea has an incredible background leading a wide variety of finance and innovative growth functions across transformative and large-scale consumer brands, experience that will be invaluable to the ultimate long-term success and global scaling of our business.”

Ellis commented: “I could not be more excited to join Matt and this incredibly talented betting & gaming team, as well as be a part of the overall growth happening across Fanatics’ global digital sports platform.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always searched for opportunities to grow businesses while combining my passions across finance, technology, and consumer products, and as a diehard sports fan I can’t imagine a more perfect role than this.”

In June, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission gave Fanatics initial approval for a sports wagering facility operator licence.