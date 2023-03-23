Gauselmann Group receives sustainability award

The group received the “Premio mejor acción en medio ambiente e industrialización sostenible” in Madrid.

Press release.- From road to rail: the Gauselmann Group has received an award for trialling new transport routes. On 8 March, the Eastern Westphalian company was presented with the “Premio mejor acción en medio ambiente e industrialización sostenible” best-practice award in Madrid, honouring its commitment to environmental protection.

The award was conferred by Infoplay, a leading information platform for the leisure and entertainment industry in Spain. Philipp Obermark, logistics manager at the adp Merkur subsidiary, accepted the award at a special awards ceremony.

Speaking in front of numerous invited guests, Philipp Obermark thanked the jury and the organisers of the award ceremony in his speech: “As a family-run company, the Gauselmann Group feels a particular responsibility towards society, its employees and the environment.

“We are constantly looking for ways to make our production and transport operations more efficient and sustainable. We are therefore very pleased to receive this award in recognition of this endeavour, and see this honour as motivation to continue moving forward along our chosen path.”

During his speech at Teatro Real, Philipp Obermark highlighted the special responsibility that the Gauselmann Group assumes towards the environment. (Photo: Infoplay)

The “Premios Infoplay al Juego Responsable y RSC” awarded by Infoplay was presented for the fifth time. This is a charity gala at which awards are presented to both individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves through their special promotion of responsible gaming and through their social responsibility. With the conferring of the sustainability award, the jury has recognised the Gauselmann Group’s commitment to reducing emissions despite the higher costs, longer transit times and additional planning effort involved.

The topic of sustainability has been an integral part of everyday operating activities across the Gauselmann Group for many years. New sustainable corporate development projects are constantly being implemented in an effort to save resources and protect the environment. At the end of last year, the Gauselmann Group, therefore, decided to trial new modes of transport.

During a several-month test phase, Merkur gaming machines were shipped by road from the production site in Lübbecke for onward transport by rail to the company’s central warehouse in Alhama de Murcia in Spain. This reduced CO2 consumption by around 55 per cent compared to the Gauselmann Group’s previous method of transport.

