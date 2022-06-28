Focus Gaming News | EMEA | Our partners

EveryMatrix to attend iGB! Live 2022

iGB Live 2022 will take place on July 5–8 at Amsterdam.
06/28/22

iGB Live! is back on 5-8 July at the RAI Amsterdam and EveryMatrix will be there showcasing its platform, sports, casino and upcoming projects.

Press release.- B2B iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix will attend one of the biggest events this summer – iGB Live 2022.

Between 5-8 of July, people will be able to meet EveryMatrix delegates from the Commercial team at RAI Amsterdam. 

The company, which has recently reported a Gross Profit growth across all business segments (Casino, Sports, and Platform), has lots of things to share about its platform, sports, casino and upcoming projects.

iGB Live! provides a forum of opportunity for delegates to connect and converse with key suppliers, convert expert-led insights into actionable business growth and converge with the 4,000+ visitors and 250 exhibitors expected at what is one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming expos.

