EveryMatrix to attend iGB! Live 2022

Press release.- B2B iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix will attend one of the biggest events this summer – iGB Live 2022.

The company, which has recently reported a Gross Profit growth across all business segments (Casino, Sports, and Platform), has lots of things to share about its platform, sports, casino and upcoming projects.

iGB Live! provides a forum of opportunity for delegates to connect and converse with key suppliers, convert expert-led insights into actionable business growth and converge with the 4,000+ visitors and 250 exhibitors expected at what is one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming expos.