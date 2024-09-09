EveryMatrix launches ‘Academy for Heroes’ to help Ukraine military veterans develop IT careers

This is the only continuously operating project of its kind in Ukraine for military veterans.

The project, which aims to help veterans of the war in Ukraine transition to develop new careers in technology, has been launched in Lviv.

Press release.- EveryMatrix has announced the launch of a new project: “Academy for Heroes”, a non-governmental organization (NGO) inspired by the company’s 300+ employees, based in Lviv, Ukraine, some of whom are fighting in the war.

“There are hundreds of thousands of combatants in Ukraine, a number that is rising every day. Following their return from war, sometimes with serious injuries, many need social adaptation and work that can provide a more certain future. The Academy will organise courses designed by leading experts in the IT industry, enabling former military personnel to gain the knowledge and skills needed for successful IT careers,” EveryMatrix explained.

Beyond its primary goal of equipping veterans with IT skills, the NGO also aims to help them successfully integrate into today’s labour market. EveryMatrix and several other local IT companies will be involved in the employment of veterans after they have completed courses.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO and co-founder, EveryMatrix, said: “Our Lviv office is central to our continued success and growth. Ever since the country has experienced conflict we have supported our friends and colleagues, as well as charities, with much-needed funds committing more than €2 million to date, and we will continue to help them.

“Now, we’re taking that one step further by setting up our second company NGO to ensure veterans receive the training and skills they need to return to work and develop successful careers in technology.

“The IT industry is one of the strongest parts of the Ukrainian economy, renowned worldwide for technical skills. I hope many will either join us or go on to join other IT companies, giving them hope and a more certain future for themselves and their families.”

Professor Oleksiy Druhov, CEO, Academy for Heroes, said: “This is the only continuously operating project of its kind in Ukraine for military veterans. Our goal is to teach four groups of veterans every year.

“Each group will have its own specialisation such as Project Management, Quality Assurance and Full stack to name just a few areas. We carefully monitor the Ukrainian IT market and only train the specialisms required.

“All participants will undergo internships at EveryMatrix and other leading Ukrainian IT companies during their studies and they will have the best teachers from the IT Industry. We are also planning to open a specialised, inclusive-friendly training centre at the end of 2024.”

This is the second fully funded NGO that EveryMatrix has initiated. In 2015 the igaming technology provider established TeachStream supplying much needed funds and resources to disadvantaged children in Romania who might otherwise never have the opportunity to develop IT, computer science, mathematics and English skills.