Everi’s Michael Rumbolz elected American Gaming Association chairman

Rumbolz to serve two-year term beginning January 2024.

Press release.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) board of directors elected Michael Rumbolz, Executive Chair of the Board of Everi Holdings, as the association’s new chairman. He will succeed Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen, who has served as AGA chairman since January 2022. Rumbolz begins his two-year term in January 2024.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to help shape gaming’s future as the AGA’s next chair,” said Rumbolz. “From stopping illegal gambling to evolving responsible gambling, the AGA is tackling transformational issues and I am eager to build on the progress made during Jim’s tenure.”

Working from a busboy to the c-suite, Rumbolz’s career spans all levels and aspects of the gaming industry with experience encompassing gaming equipment manufacturing and distribution; hotel and casino operations; casino fintech; digital gaming; and gaming legislation and regulation. Rumbolz previously served as President and CEO of Everi, Member and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and Chief Deputy Attorney General of Nevada.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mike—an industry legend in his own right—as the next AGA chairman,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. “Mike’s career as an operator, manufacturer and regulator is unparalleled and will be vital to driving meaningful progress on industry priorities.”

During Allen’s tenure as chairman, the AGA supported the industry’s record-setting COVID recovery while working to evolve the industry’s approach to responsible gaming and launching a new effort to stop illegal gambling.

“Jim’s knowledge, insight and guidance have helped the AGA advance our mission and maximize our impact for the industry. He’s been a trusted advisor to me, and I am thankful for his partnership over the last two years,” Miller continued.

“Our industry and this association have never been stronger. I am immensely proud of our success over the last two years accelerating gaming’s recovery while defining and advancing new priorities,” said Allen. “The AGA is well-positioned under Mike and Bill’s leadership.”