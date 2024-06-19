EvenBet Gaming promotes Roman Bogoduhov to Commercial Director of LatPoker

Bogoduhov is tasked with overseeing the growth of the poker network which serves operators from all over Latin America and beyond.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has named Roman Bogoduhov as its new commercial director of LatPoker to boost the network’s development further and increase operator revenue.

Bogoduhov has been with EvenBet Gaming since 2021, most recently as head of accounts LatAm, and brings a wealth of industry experience and company knowledge into his new position. He previously served as executive vice president at one of Eastern Europe’s largest sports betting companies, where he was responsible for editing odds, analyzing sporting events, customer service, promo production, and staff management.

As EvenBet’s new commercial director of LatPoker, Bogoduhov is tasked with overseeing the growth of the poker network which serves operators from all over Latin America and beyond, offering an increasing number of players a wide selection of exclusive tables and tournaments.

LatPoker is an online poker network based on EvenBet Gaming’s platform that connects operators, providers, and affiliates for greater liquidity and revenue through white-label solutions. It serves both South and Latin America, with its success driven by its unique dedicated, and localized capabilities and innovative poker network features.

The promotion follows a strong period of growth for the company, with the provider recording Q1 revenue increases of 37 per cent year-on-year accelerated by a 40 per cent increase in active players globally that has propelled its position within the global igaming industry to new heights.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Roman’s new role as commercial director of LatPoker marks a significant milestone in the development and exponential growth of our LatAm-specific network, and we are delighted to see him progress with EvenBet Gaming.

“With his previous experience and expertise within the company, Roman already adds great value to our team, and his ideas and vision to optimize LatPoker will help us to build on the great successes we have already achieved this year.”

Roman Bogoduhov, commercial director of LatPoker at EvenBet Gaming, added: “EvenBet is on a fantastic upward trajectory, and I couldn’t be happier to be continuing my journey with the company to strengthen the LatPoker offering.

“We are looking to accelerate the development of the network and increase revenues across the board with our data-driven solutions and technology, with the ultimate goal of securing new operator partners to create larger customer bases across the continent.”