EvenBet Gaming obtains certification to enter the Netherlands

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has secured a Dutch certification to provide regulated gaming operators in the Netherlands with access to its suite of poker and card games.

The country’s regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) awarded the certificate following a BMM Testlabs technical assessment, marking a crucial milestone in EvenBet’s strategic growth plans.

The Netherlands regulated online poker in 2021, and EvenBet’s entry cements its spot as one of the few providers offering this product vertical in the region.

Licenced Dutch operators can now integrate EvenBet’s most popular poker and card games, as well as benefit from a sophisticated CRM solution to manage poker tables and customers.

While many major providers and operators in the online poker sphere have exited the market following regulatory updates, EvenBet’s arrival highlights its dedication to bolstering its presence in highly regulated jurisdictions and strengthening its overall reputation as a trusted supplier.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Receiving a Dutch certification is a key moment in EvenBet’s history. It showcases our desire to work within the strictest jurisdictions to ensure players receive the highest-quality gaming experience and that sports betting operators, casinos and dedicated poker rooms have the tools to manage these effectively.

“It is the latest move in our extensive commercial strategy, and we are delighted to be entering a market that is serviced by only a handful of the most dedicated developers.”