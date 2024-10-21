EvenBet Gaming expands into Paraguay with JugaMax partnership

Through this new partnership, EvenBet Gaming aims to bring innovative poker solutions to the Paraguayan igaming sector.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has announced the launch of its poker solutions with JugaMax, one of the largest casino operators in Paraguay. The deal sees EvenBet Gaming’s poker products integrated into JugaMax’s online platform, marking EvenBet’s first entry into the Paraguayan market.

EvenBet’s market-leading poker offering, comprising cash games, Sit & Go, and Spins tournaments, will support the operator in attracting a broader audience of players across the region, appealing to both novices and experienced poker enthusiasts.

To celebrate the launch, JugaMax – certified by Comisión Nacional de Juegos de Azar (CONAJZAR) – hosts weekly tournaments featuring significant guaranteed prizes, with free tickets also being awarded through various social media giveaways.

The company stated this partnership comes “at an opportune time for both parties, with recent regulatory changes and rapid growth in the Paraguayan igaming sector positioning the country as a promising new market for online gaming.”

In 2023, online casino revenue in Paraguay increased by 14.2 per cent, exceeding $23m, supported by a high average revenue per user (ARPU) of over $1,500 annually. The market is projected to grow by nearly 30 per cent in the next three years, offering exciting opportunities for new operators and suppliers.

This partnership further amplifies EvenBet’s presence in Latin America, as well as enhancing JugaMax’s content offering with the addition of comprehensive and innovative poker solutions.

Manuel Jiménez, head of LatAm Sales at EvenBet Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with JugaMax and bring our innovative poker solutions to the burgeoning Paraguayan market.

“With JugaMax’s reputation as a leading operator, coupled with our advanced gaming technology, we are confident that this partnership will transform the online poker landscape in the country and expand our footprint in Latin America.”

Pablo Bergesio, president at JugaMax, added: “The integration of EvenBet’s poker solutions significantly enriches our offering, helping us to attract a wider audience of poker players across Latin America who appreciate exciting and innovative content.

“With the igaming market in Paraguay showing promising growth, the partnership is set to play a significant role in our future success in the region, solidifying our position as a leading operator.”