Esports to beat football? SOFTSWISS shares sports betting trends for 2024

Notably, Counter-Strike stands out, claiming the sixth position among the top ten disciplines by the number of bets.

Esports has demonstrated a consistent upward trend, progressing from the seventh position in 2021 to the fourth in 2023 in total bets placed.

Over the past three years, the top three sports by bets remain unchanged, with football, tennis and basketball maintaining their leadership. In contrast, esports has demonstrated a consistent upward trend, progressing from the seventh position in 2021 to the fourth in 2023. Notably, Counter-Strike stands out, claiming the sixth position among the top ten disciplines by the number of bets.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, comments: “Considering the rise of esports, we guide our partners to focus on cyber disciplines, engaging audiences beyond traditional betting demographics. Highlighting the cybersports potential for operators, Newzoo’s report projects 640 million viewers by 2025.”

Mobiles drive 92 per cent of operator GGR

Another notable trend in sports betting, which has remained unchanged for several years, is the consistent growth in bets made from mobile devices. According to the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, 80 per cent of bets in 2023 were placed via mobile versus 70 per cent in 2022 and 68 per cent in 2021. This trend solidifies as players increasingly opt for mobile convenience, especially in live betting scenarios. More importantly, it was mobile devices that contributed 92 per cent to the operators’ GGR.

Kamenetskyi explains: “Mobile betting is one of our main focuses in product development. We put much effort into improving our mobile application and mobile website. It is specifically important for locations facing challenges with internet connectivity and regions like LatAm and Africa where internet coverage is still growing.”

Casino turnover drops during major sports events

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team has repeatedly emphasized shifts in player behaviour around major sports events. Specifically, there was a 10–20 per cent drop in online casino turnover, coinciding with the World Cup 2022. This highlights a dynamic wherein many casino players redirect their focus toward sports betting based on seasonal patterns. Considering audience preferences, reinforcing casinos with sportsbooks is a logical step.

Kamenetskyi adds: “This pattern underscores the strategic imperative for igaming stakeholders to recognize the synergistic relationship between casino ventures and sportsbooks. Combining these options not only enhances casino appeal but also maintains player engagement, especially during sports events. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is compatible with any casino platform on the market.”

Additionally, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team notes the strengthening of other trends like regulation and responsible gambling that have recently been highlighted in the iGaming Trends 2024 report by SOFTSWISS. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team will be glad to discuss all learnings during the first SBC Summit Rio at the stand D360.