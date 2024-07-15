Entain hails rise in use of player protection tools

The gambling giant has outlined its progress on ESG goals.

UK.- The London-listed gambling group Entain has issued its annual sustainability report, detailing its progress towards its ESG goals for the 2023-2024 period. It reported that the use of player protection tools was up 98 per cent year-on-year following the roll out of its ARC protection programme online in 27 jurisdictions as well as for retail in the UK and Ireland.

The company said it had succeeded in transitioning to generate 100 per cent of revenue from “regulated or regulating” markets. The company also highlighted that it had contributed 1 per cent of gross gambling yield (£18.7m) to research, education and treatment (RET) in the UK, a pledge that all of the biggest Betting and Gaming Council members have made.

In the US, Entain works with EPIC Global Solutions and major sports leagues and player associations on education and awareness efforts. Meanwhile, the company launched a new Ethics & Compliance Charter and Strategy.

On environmental goals, Entain said it is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2035. Progress has been split into three near-term targets: Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3, with the aim of reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and material Scope 3 emissions by 29.4 per cent each by 2027. The company noted that close to 100 per cent of its electricity use in the UK and the Republic of Ireland was from renewable sources.

Earlier this month, Entain named Helen Ashton as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect. She will also become a member of the company’s Audit Committee. A chartered management accountant, she has served as CFO at ASOS and in executive roles at ASDA, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group.