England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney “assisting FA” over betting allegations

UK.- The Brentford FC striker Ivan Toney has confirmed he is assisting the Football Association amid an investigation into betting allegations. The investigation is reportedly looking into claims that Toney bet on football early in his career.

It’s understood that the allegations stem from when Toney played in lower divisions before he joined Brentford from Peterborough in 2020. Brentford was promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

It’s said that an investigation into the 26-year-old striker, who is hoping for a place in England’s World Cup squad to compete in Qatar month, has been in progress for several months. It’s not suggested that he was involved in any criminal activity nor that he attempted to fix the results of a match. However, FA rules prevent ­professional players from betting on football during their entire careers.

Players at Premier League, Football League, National League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship levels are “prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world”.

The ban includes “betting on any other football-related matter – for example, the transfer of players, employment of managers or team selection”.

The FA said it could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but Toney released a statement on Saturday saying: “I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper [The Mail] today. I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup Finals.”

Toney has scored eight Premier League goals for Brentford this season. He was in England’s squad during the September Nations League matches against Italy and Germany but did not make an appearance, having yet to make his international debut.

Last month, the FA imposed a record 10-year ban on Stratford Town defender Kynan Isaac. The 31-year-old player was accused of placing or aiding hundreds of bets on football matches that he was involved in and of spot-fixing.

Isaac was charged with spot-fixing in relation to Stratford’s FA Cup home tie against Shrewsbury Town on November 7, 2021. The FA was alerted about suspicious betting on the match, which Stratford lost 1-5. Bookmakers alerted the FA to large bets being placed on Isaac to be booked – something that happened in the 84th minute.

