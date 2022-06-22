EM Group joins Netherlands Online Gambling Association

The online gaming corporate service supplier becomes the latest member of NOGA.

The Netherlands.- The corporate services provider EM Group has joined the Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA). It is the second supplier to join NOGA, following the payment provider Nuvei.

EM group is a Curaçao-based supplier that offers compliance and corporate services and e-gaming licence acquisition services for the online gaming industry. NOGA’s other members include major international operators such as bet365, Flutter and Entain.

The association said that EM Group’s membership was “another important step” in its “ambition to unite the industry”. It said it aims to unite “providers and suppliers under one banner and promote the common interests of the sector”.

NOGA’s managing director, Peter-Paul de Goeij said: “EM Group joining us is a boost for NOGA. Its background in compliance, in the Netherlands under strict supervision of the Dutch Central Bank, is a great added value for us and it also offers a wealth of additional expertise and experience that can only benefit NOGA’s members and the wider industry.”

Kees-Jan Avis, managing director of EM Group Netherlands, said: “At EM Group we are very pleased to be part of the NOGA family. Besides the fact that as a group we bring over 15 years of experience in this industry, we have extensive experience in operating in a highly regulated environment in the Netherlands.

“Apart from our product in terms of segregation of player assets, EM Group also has knowledge of and extensive experience in operating as a company in the Dutch market, which extends beyond licensing requirements.

“Consider, for example, the objectives and core values in terms of integrity and social responsibility of the sector. NOGA also endorses this and that is why we are entering into this partnership with a great deal of conviction and trust.”

On the launch of the Netherlands’ regulated igaming market, NOGA clashed with the Netherlands’ land-based gambling trade association VNLOK over the industry’s approach to advertising. VNLOK, whose members include the Dutch Lottery and Holland Casino, agreed on advertising standards but NOGA was left out of the discussion.

It wanted operators from both the online and offline sectors to work together to agree on guidelines in order to avoid saturation when the online market launched, fearing that a surge of ads would provoke a backlash that could lead to a total ban. Effectively, the backlash that NOGA feared was quick in coming, and Dutch politicians are calling for more controls on ads.

The Dutch gambling regulator KSA has announced a ban on the use of role models in gambling ads from the start of next month.