Elevation Entertainment submits plans for new casino in Reno

The firm plans to open Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino in Northern Nevada.

US.- California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno, in Northern Nevada, for the development of a new casino resort. The firm plans to build Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino on 20-acres of land beside Firecreek Shopping Center.

The resort casino with mountain views, would have a 62,500 square-foot gaming floor with 1,250 slot machines, more than 40 table games and a sportsbook. It will have 201 hotel guest rooms and suites.

Ryan Stone, CEO and owner of Elevation Entertainment, said: “When thinking about where to launch our next project, Reno was an obvious choice. Reno is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, so bringing a new entertainment destination with its already-recognized gaming industry and ideal location for building, we see this new and exciting project as appealing to the entire marketplace.”

Masis Kevorkian, president and owner at Elevation Entertainment, added: “A gaming license is a privilege and we take that responsibility very seriously. We will strive to be true community partners and amplify what makes Reno-Tahoe a global destination for both leisure and businesses.”

Elevation’s gaming projects include Seven Mile Casino in Chula Vista and The Saloon and Tavern at Stones Gambling Hall in Sacramento County.

Nevada reports $1.24bn in gaming revenue for September

Nevada casinos saw their 19th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in September. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.24bn in gaming revenue, up 7.87 per cent compared to September 2021.

The Strip accounted for more than 55 per cent of the state’s overall gaming revenue. Clark Country generated $1bn, up 5.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 8.2 per cent year-on-year to $692.9m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $74 and $23m respectively, also up year-on-year.