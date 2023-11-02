ELA Games continues European expansion with B2B licence in Sweden

The licence was granted by the Swedish Gambling Authority.

Press release.- ELA Games is delighted to announce that it has been granted a B2B licence in the key strategic market of Sweden.

Getting licensed by the Swedish Gambling Authority is another important stage in ELA Games’ strategic expansion across major European markets and the company looks forward to launching its casino games with the leading content aggregators in Sweden.

ELA Games will be building on this initial first step with new partnerships with licensed operators in Sweden.

Michael Cini, business owner at ELA Games, commented: “Being licensed in Sweden is a tremendous opportunity to continue our expansion across Europe’s regulated markets. We look forward to providing our games to Swedish players and working in close cooperation with the SGA and the many top-level operators as we position ourselves as a key content provider in the market.”

As a games development studio, ELA Games focuses on producing high-quality products that are stacked with strong gamification features, quality design and animation such as Vikings Wild Cash and Cash of Gods. They have already received amazing feedback from Swedish stakeholders and the studio looks forward to signing more partnerships and launching more games in the coming months.