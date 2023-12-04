ELA Games obtains the MGA Recognition Notice

ELA Games has been authorized by the Malta Gaming Authority, continuing its strategic expansion in Europe.

Press release.- ELA Games is delighted to announce that it has been authorized by the Malta Gaming Authority, marking the beginning of its expansion into select global markets. ELA Games continues its strategic expansion in Europe and it is another major step in its ability to access distribution and commercial partnerships with companies based in the iGaming hub of Malta.

Mike Cini, business owner at ELA Games, commented: “We’re delighted to have obtained our MGA Recognition Notice as it is another major milestone in our regulatory expansion. Malta is the leading iGaming hub in Europe and being authorized there will enable us to work even more closely with our operators and bring player engagement to the next level for our partners.”

ELA Games focuses on producing high-quality products that are stacked with gamification features, quality design and animation. Recent releases include Vikings Wild Cash and Lucky Dwarfs. They have already received amazing feedback from operators and players and the studio looks forward to signing more partnerships and launching more games in the coming months.