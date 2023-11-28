Get that sugar rush with Sugar Spins, the latest release from ELA Games

The range of bets go from EUR 0.10 to EUR 50 and combined with high volatility, Sugar Spins allows every player a chance to unearth the game.

The company reached a milestone by unveiling its 20th title. This brand-new game is the ELA Games’ first online slot title with cascading reels.

Press release.- ELA Games is delighted to present its sweetest release to date: Sugar Spins. Players will join the sweetest adventure to multiply their winnings.

Go forth and multiply: make sure to keep an eye out for the Multiplier symbol on the reels as it can generate thrilling multiplier values ranging from 2x to a jaw-dropping 250x!

Get ready for a sweet surprise: symbols pay out anywhere on the screen. Just like kids in a candy shop, players can pick up candy delights and discover the treats that are hidden among the sweet jars of this 5 reel game!

The range of bets goes from EUR 0.10 to EUR 50 and combined with high volatility, Sugar Spins allows every player a chance to unearth the game’s candy treasures.

Oleksii Shulhin, Head of Studio at ELA Games, was excited about the new release: “Today is a special release as it marks the 20th title that ELA Games is releasing!

“This is a fantastic milestone for us. In addition, this is our first online slot title with cascading reels and we’re really excited to see how players react to this feature. We’re confident players will find Sugar Spins’ fun graphics and friendly design appealing and dive into the sweetest spins to get their candy-coloured treats!”