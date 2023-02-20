EGT’s B2 Saloon machines and Bell Link will fascinate the visitors of FIJMA Madrid 2023

FIJMA Madrid will be held on February 21 – 23.

Press release.- EGT will once again present its rich variety of gaming products at this year’s edition of FIJMA Madrid, which will be held from 21 to 23 February. The main highlight in the product selection of EGT will be the B2 Saloon cabinets from the company’s latest General Series.

G 27-27 St AWP and G 32-32 VIP AWP will impress the show’s guests with their high-resolution widescreen monitors, and frameless HD display, providing exceptional visual clarity and numerous ergonomic features for maximum comfort during the game. The users of the VIP model will also enjoy a multimedia chair allowing control of the main game functions and the sound volume. The B2 Saloon machines will be supplied with the bestseller jackpot Bell Link, offering 4 exciting levels and the eponymous multigame with 5 specially selected captivating titles.

The product diversity at the stand will be complemented by the slot cabinets G 27-27 St, G 50 J2 St, G 55 C VIP, and G 32-32 VIP of General Series, which are shaping to be among the most highly-potential new developments in EGT’s portfolio.

At display will also be Super Premier 75, as well as the multiplayer terminal S 32, which will be connected to an electronic roulette. All the cabinets will reveal the thrilling gaming world of the Green, Red, and Gold Collection multigame mixes.

The visitors will have the opportunity to become familiar with the iGaming solutions of EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital, among which the in-house developed all-in-one platform X-Nave, the self-service betting terminal, and their instant and online slot games.

Alejandro Mosquera, director of EGT Spain, shared his excitement about the event: “It will be the first FIJMA Madrid show since I occupied the position of director of the local office and I am very optimistic about it.

“I am confident that our participation will be very successful, as EGT products arouse great interest among the local gaming audience, especially the B2 Saloon machines and software, that are specially developed for Spain, as well as the electronic roulette, which I believe to be the other main highlight at our stand. We already have a lot of appointments, and we expect to make contact with many potential customers on-site as well.”

