EGT will showcase its B2 Saloon products on Expo Congreso Andaluz sobre el Juego

G 27-27 St and G 32-32 VIP cabinets will be the main highlights at the expo that will be held on 21-22 September.

Press release.- EGT will showcase its latest B2 Saloon products at the 10-th Expo Congreso Andaluz sobre el Juego. They will await the visitors at stand 14.

G 27-27 St and G 32-32 VIP cabinets will be the main highlights in the Bulgarian manufacturer’s display standing out with their frameless HD displays and numerous ergonomic features, ensuring maximum comfort during the play. Players who will try out the VIP model will also have the chance to fully control their gaming experience thanks to the multimedia chair that comes with the machine.

The guests will also be able to see the Red Collection Saloon mix, which is created specifically for the Spanish B2 saloon market and contains 12 of the favoured titles of EGT among which 20 Super Hot, Amazons’ Battle, and Emperor’s Dream. The four-level jackpot Bell Link together with the Bell Link 1 multigame will also be ready to offer multiple options for great winnings and entertainment.

“Expo Congreso Andaluz sobre el Juego is an important exhibition for us, as it provides us with the chance to show our new highly-potential developments to all stakeholders – operators, players and experts in the gaming industry,” said Nadia Popova, VP Sales & Marketing at EGT.

She added: “I believe that the cabinets and games we have selected for this year’s edition of the event perfectly fit the requirements of the domestic audience and will quickly become their favourites.”

