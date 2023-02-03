EGT will demonstrate its passion for excellence at ICE London 2023 at its biggest stand to date

EGT is ready for ICE London, February 7-9, 2023, at ExCel London.

Press release.- EGT will mark this year’s edition of ICE London with its biggest stand to date, which will cover an area of almost 2,000 sq m. and will impress visitors with a fascinating contemporary design. The company’s participation in 2023 will go under the slogan Passion for excellence. As always, EGT will stay true to itself and showcase an imposing selection of innovations and bestsellers.

Nadia Popova, VP of Sales & Marketing, shared on this occasion: “We have prepared an exciting journey into the gaming world of EGT that is definitely not to be missed.”

Along with the well-known slot cabinets and multi games from the General Series at the display will be the newest mix Bonus Prize General HD, powered by the latest Exciter IV platform and consisting of 14 titles, all of which with some of the bonus prize features Shiny Cash, Cash Heat, Dazzle Cash, Epic Cash and Fury Cash. The gaming variety on the stand will be complemented by Winner Selection 1 and 2 multi games, each consisting of 20 of the most popular games from EGT’s portfolio.

The multi-level Gods & Kings Link, which will appeal to fans of adventures in magical worlds inhabited by mysterious divine characters, as well as 9 Crystal Bonanza, whose ultimate goal is getting diamonds, will stand out among the jackpot propositions, which will be available at the stand. Both jackpots offer a vast variety of bonus games and numerous options for winning and certainly won’t go unnoticed by players who will have the opportunity to see also the top performers Bell Link, Cai Fu Tian Jiang, 2 Happy Hits, High Cash, Sands Princess, Premium Link.

EGT will demonstrate its multiplayer portfolio as well. The main highlights in it will be the G 32 T and G 27 T terminals and the roulettes G R6 C and G RSA. All of them include attractive design, multiple ergonomic features and great flexibility, allowing many possible configurations with other devices. They will be supplied with the multigame mixes of Power Series, the newest of which is Blue Power HD with over 50 slot and multiplayer games.

The visitors of EGT’s stand will also become familiar with many new AWP and VLT products designed specifically for different markets, as well as the new modules of the casino management system Spider.

EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital will make its debut at ICE London 2023. The company will showcase its rich variety of iGaming solutions, including instant and online casino games, jackpots, the in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, and the innovative development in the sports betting retail technology: the self-service betting terminal.

Ms. Popova commented: “We will be awaiting our guests and friends with a variety of delights. We would like to invite them to come to our stand where they will be able to try out our selection of innovative high-tech products in a very modern high-tech environment. I believe that EGT’s participation in ICE London 2023 will be very successful as we have everything necessary to arouse the attention of industry experts, strengthen our existing partnerships and launch new ones.”

