EGT to make a memorable show at Belgrade Future Gaming 2024

The company will showcase its large array of well-established products and innovations.

Press release.- Only a few days remain until Belgrade Future Gaming 2024, where EGT will demonstrate its vision for the future of the gaming industry. The latest innovations alongside the company’s well-established products will be available to guests at stand E1.

The Phoenix slot cabinet will stand out among the top offers for the Serbian gaming audience. Powered by the latest Exciter IV platform and including 27-inch monitors, a keyboard with dynamic touch display and electromechanical buttons, and numerous ergonomic features, this model has already gained popularity in several markets worldwide and is expected to reap success in Serbia as well.

It will be equipped with the bestseller Bell Link, which will introduce its new multigame Bell Link 2. The mix contains 10 exciting games and gives players even more opportunities to win and have fun.

Supreme Green Selection, the first multigame of the latest Supreme Selection Series of EGT, will also make its local debut. Including a fascinating set of 50 titles on different themes it certainly not go unnoticed by visitors to the stand.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the variety of slots of the well-known General and Power Series multigames, as well as test their luck with the Gods & Kings Link jackpot. The slot selection will be complemented by cabinets from the General Series.

EGT’s multiplayer portfolio will also be on display. The roulettes G R6 C and the terminals G 32 T will showcase their eye-catching design, multiple ergonomic features, and great flexibility, allowing many possible configurations with other devices.

The company’s casino management system Spider will also demonstrate its latest modules, which make the management of the daily activities in gaming establishments easy and effective.

EGT Digital will present its igaming solutions as well. The provider will show its wide diversity of instant and casino games, and jackpot solutions, as well as the in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave with its four main modules, which provides operators with everything needed to build and maintain a successful online business.

“Belgrade Future Gaming is an exhibition of great significance for Serbia and the region, and I am happy that we will take part in this year’s edition as well,” said Aleksandar Kliska, general director of EGT Group d.o.o. Serbia. “It will give us the opportunity to reveal the huge potential of our products and solidify our leadership positions in the local market.”