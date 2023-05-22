EGT to exhibit its latest technological advancements at Belgrade Future Gaming

EGT to showcase new cabinet, jackpots, and multiplayer games at Belgrade Future Gaming 2023.

Press release.- Top performers and numerous innovations will await the visitors of EGT’s stand E1 at Belgrade Future Gaming 2023. The event will gather operators, players and industry experts for another year in a row on 30 and 31 May.

Among the main highlights in the product selection of the Bulgarian manufacturer will be the new cabinet Phoenix, which will make its local debut at the show. Featuring 27-inch monitors, a keyboard with a dynamic touch display and electromechanical buttons and powered by the latest Exciter IV platform, it has the potential to become one of the most successful EGT’s products in Serbia. The model will reveal the rich gaming world of the multigames of General Series, including the newest addition Bonus Prize General HD, consisting of 14 titles on different themes and with attractive bonus features.

The company’s jackpot family will be presented by the well-known Jackpot Cards, Premium Link, Sands Princess, the absolute bestseller Bell Link, as well as the multi-level Gods & Kings Link, which will appeal to those tempted to dive into adventures in magical worlds inhabited by mysterious divine characters.

The roulette G R6 C and the terminal G 27 T of EGT’s multiplayer portfolio will also be on display to demonstrate their attractive design, numerous ergonomic features and great flexibility, allowing many possible configurations with other devices.

The visitors of the show will have the opportunity to test the new functionalities of EGT’s casino management system Spider as well.

EGT’s subsidiary EGT Digital will also participate in the exhibition.

The iGaming provider will show its rich portfolio of instant and slot games, and jackpot solutions, as well as its in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, including four main products, which could be both parts of the complete solution or operate separately as they are capable of being integrated with third parties.

Aleksandar Kliska, general director of EGT Group d.o.o. Serbia, commented: “Belgrade Future Gaming is very important for us as it gives us the chance to meet with so many of our current and potential customers and showcase them all our innovations, which helps us to strengthen our leadership positions in the region.”