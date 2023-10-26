EGT is an official partner of Morning Run

Part of the collected funds during EGT Morning Run in 2023 will be allocated to charity.

The next edition of EGT Morning Run will be held in the Borisova Gradina in Sofia on October 29.

Press release.- EGT will be an official partner of the race Morning Run for the next five years and it will be called EGT Morning Run. The event, organized by the Sports Club “Begach”, is traditionally held in the Borisova Gradina in Sofia on the last Sunday of October. This year’s edition is the 12th in a row and will be held on October 29 at 09:00 h.

The participants will be able to choose between three distances: 5, 10 and 20 km. Teams of runners will also have the opportunity to register and take part in the race. Kids Run, EGT Morning Run’s children’s competition, provides kids between 4 and 13 years of age with the chance to participate as well, competing in a distance of 600 meters.

Part of the collected funds during the EGT Morning Run in 2023 will be allocated to charity. It will be donated to “Healthy and active with care for the mountain” – SOS Children’s Villages Bulgaria Association, whose main purpose is to encourage physical activity and a healthy lifestyle among youngsters in residential care and to bring them to the cause of environmental protection.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, said: “We at EGT believe that practising sports is very important, and our decision to become a partner of Morning Run reflects this belief of ours.

“I am confident that this event will boost the promotion of the active lifestyle among people of different ages, and I am happy that our company will also contribute to this.”