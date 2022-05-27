EGT Interactive presents its latest slot: 20 Bulky Fruits

20 Bulky Fruits is a dazzling, energetic, and modern game.

EGT Interactive grants you a real fruit bouquet in its newest slot game.

Press release.- EGT Interactive presents a classic video slot with a variety of lucky symbols and fruity favourites. It is not an ordinary fruit slot but a dazzling, energetic, and modern game. 20 Bulky Fruits tempts with entertainment and fantastic prizes.

Hit the reels in 20 Bulky Fruits and enjoy the fruitilicious wins.

This 5-reel, 20 pay lines video slot offers vivid gameplay and epic sound effects with tremendous payouts. Watch out for the Clover Wild Symbol and its great rewards. The Star and the Dollar are your Scatters boosting your winnings.

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature.

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

