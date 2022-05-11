EGT Interactive expands its presence in the Czech iGaming Market with a new partnership

EGT Interactive announced a new partnership with Fortuna Entertainment Group.

Press release.- EGT Interactive is pleased to announce that its dazzling portfolio of classic and modern casino games is now live with one of the leading Czech iGaming operators and will help to further enhance the ifortuna.cz portfolio of interactive slots.

The strategic deal with Fortuna Entertainment Group will enable EGT Interactive to broaden the reach of its products while further diversifying the content of the slots available on efortuna.cz. The player’s base can also enjoy 40 attractive EGT Interactive games, including Amazon’s Battle, 40 Mega Clover, Great 27, Supreme Hot, 100 Super Hot and the trendy bonus game, the Jackpot Cards. The games are launched in partnership with RWC Energy which will ensure a stable and reliable integration process.

Fortuna Entertainment Group is a trustworthy partner of EGT Interactive, and both companies have been partnering in other markets as well. This strategic partnership exists in Romania, where the Group owns casaparilurilor.ro and efortuna.ro brands, and in Croatia through the psk.hr iGaming offering.

Ivo Georgiev, the Managing Director of EGT Interactive, commented: “We are proud to build upon this partnership with Fortuna Entertainment Group. We have already achieved great results partnering with FEG in other markets. We are rapidly growing, and such a partnership will, for sure, have a positive outcome for both parties.”

Alongside this new expansion with FEG, EGT Interactive is undertaking an important milestone by becoming Amusnet Interactive, which will happen on the 1st of June, 2022. The new name and refreshed brand identity reflect the recent company development and portfolio diversification. Amusnet Interactive provides an incredible synergy between classic and modern online casino games.