Ignite your winnings with EGT Interactive latest product Superb Keno

EGT Interactive is becoming Amusnet Interactive while presenting a portfolio upgrade with one of the most famous games of chance.

Ignite your winnings with Superb Keno.

Press release.- EGT Interactive presents the all-time casino favourite with a splendid twist. This burning Keno game is exciting and fun to play! Put a modern spin on the lottery-style game and get ready to win!

Superb Keno is a single play slot game with а precise flow, smooth animation and attractive features!

Simply pick up to 10 numbers and get rewarded for the matches you hit!

The higher the stakes, the bigger is your chance to grab some hot wins.

Shuffle Option: Choose your numbers relying on our RNG predefined numbers!

Real-Time Draw Animation: Reveal the winning numbers!

Exclusive Paytable x2: Match the last Bonus Ball and win according to the Exclusive Paytable!

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!

