EGT Digital’s online games are now live on WINBET.bg

The deal between EGT Digital and the Bulgarian operator WINBET, will see Bell Link Jackpot available at winbet.bg.

Press release.- EGT Digital announced a new partnership with one of the top Bulgarian operators, WINBET.

The deal will see Bell Link Jackpot available to the fans of the thrilling entertainment and huge winnings at WINBET’s online casino at winbet.bg, as the Jackpot system is already installed at the company’s gaming halls.

With its four levels – two progressive and two fixed, the Bell Link jackpot expands players’ opportunities and offers captivating winnings. Each time five bells appear on the screen, the player can expect three free spins, in which each new bell can bring more bonus spins, cash winnings, a multiplied win, or a jackpot.

The four Bell Link jackpot levels are the highest Grand and Major, which are progressive, and the lower Minor and Mini, which have fixed amounts, depending on the chosen denomination of the game. Extremely interesting is the Reels Boost symbol, which makes the bonus games in Bell Link even more exciting by unlocking a special mode with 20 positions on the reels for an engaging bonus experience.

Adding this newest game collection of well-known industry titles, WINBET will complement their casino offering with a range of classic and popular titles, such as 40 Super Hot, 40 Shining Crown, 20 Super Hot, 5 Dazzling Hot, Vampire Night, etc.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, commented: “We are delighted to join forces with WINBET and take our content to the next level. This partnership will help us distribute our online casino games to a broad network, linking a huge number of players, and we believe it will be a positive and productive relationship for both parties.”

Victor Perenovski, Operations Director at Winbet Online, commented: “With EGT Digital’s established player base and games, which are proven to be popular worldwide, we are confident that WINBET will enrich and enhance the gaming experience of our clients. We are positive that with this partnership we will further improve our consumer offering and will expand our footprint in the market.”

