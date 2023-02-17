EGT Digital will show its iGaming solutions at FIJMA Madrid 2023

EGT Digital will showcase its latest products and innovations at FIJMA Madrid.

Press release.- After the great success at ICE London the next place where EGT Digital will demonstrate its novelties is FIJMA Madrid, which will be held on 21 till 23 February. The provider will participate in the show together with EGT and both companies will showcase their products at stand C4.

The selection of top propositions of EGT Digital will include the hottest new instant and online slot games, the in-house developed all-in-one platform X-Nave, as well as the self-service betting terminal.

The slot portfolio will be presented by the bestselling Bell Link, High Cash and the latest Clover Chance jackpot, which has new additions. Among them will be the game Sugartime offering fresh design, captivating gameplay and the four-level mystery jackpot, which provide the players with additional opportunities for winning and entertainment.

The new fruit series of EGT Digital Super Fruits with 3 titles contains games with a different number of paylines and the Burning Hot video slot series with 5 games is created according to the traditional casino concept but is presented in an innovative and more attractive way.

Karnak Treasure is one more new proposition of EGT Digital diving the players into ancient worlds and giving them numerous options for winning through its Free spins, Expanding symbol, and Re-spins features.

The in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, including four modules, will demonstrate its enormous potential as well. The sports product offers a full range of promotional features and one of its biggest advantages is the fact that it could be used both as part of the whole solution or as a separate product available for integrations with the platforms of other providers.

The new self-service betting terminal, which is a next-generation solution in the sports betting retail technology, will be also at display. The Casino module is provided with large package of integrations that is constantly enriching. The CRM Engine allows great flexibility in terms of segmentation and setting parameters.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “FIJMA Madrid is very important exhibition for us and I am confident, that we will repeat and even surpass our success from last year, as the popularity of the brand EGT Digital has grown, and the product selection we have prepared for 2023 edition will definitely make our stand one of the most visited locations at the event.”