EGT Digital to reveal new gaming horizons at GAT Expo Cartagena 2024

Press release.- EGT Digital will present its newest product solutions together with the top-performing developments of its portfolio during GAT Gaming & Technology Expo, which will take place on April 10 and 11 in Cartagena. The igaming provider will participate in the event together with EGT and will await its guests at stand A13.

Along with the popular instant games, visitors will be able to become familiar with EGT Digital’s bestselling jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot. They will reveal the ever-growing casino portfolio of the company, which currently includes more than 100 slot titles, offering numerous opportunities for winning and entertainment.

Among the main highlights will be the latest cascade additions to Clover Chance Sugar Duke and Aztec Rush. Mr. Sugar Duke, accompanied by its sweet companions, will welcome those eager for adventures and winnings to the Fun-fair and will take them on a dizzying tour, full of lots of bonuses and surprises.

Aztec Rush, as its name suggests, will immerse players into the world of the eponymous ancient civilization, offering them the chance to win the Emperor’s gold, while the toppling reel feature raises the excitement to sky-high levels with its promises of hidden treasures.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave will also be on display. It will showcase its 4 main modules: Sport product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway, which can be both part of the complete solution or operate separately, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

The sport product will demonstrate its latest upgrades, giving operators different tools to enrich their customers’ experience. Among them are the in-house developed Feed aggregator, the Bet Builder for pre-match, as well as the Predefined Boost on multiple bets.

X-Nave’s CRM Engine will show new options for creating and managing bonus campaigns. The platform tournament module is provided with new options for playing with sports bets. It also has a completely new type of tournament based on a competitive principle. Visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the updated loyalty program and player journey tools as well.

EGT Digital’s Casino aggregator will also present its immersive portfolio, giving access to more than 10,000 games across more than 110 providers and securing instant revenue, operations, and game offering boost.

The Payment Gateway, enabling end-to-end payment management through the user interface, will demonstrate its rich diversity of options. It can be used to manage all payment methods and their limits on the payment pages, provides multiple integrations of various payment methods, reports and dashboards for analysis and is PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “We are glad that we will once again be able to see our partners from Colombia and the region during GAT Expo Cartagena and show them our novelties, which will allow them to further improve the performance of their business.

“I am also excited to meet all the potential customers to whom we will reveal the boundless possibilities of online gaming.”