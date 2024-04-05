Another success for EGT Digital in North Macedonia

The company reached an agreement with 2Win.mk.

Press release.- EGT Digital continues to increase its presence in North Macedonia. Its content is already available on the popular betting site 2Win.mk thanks to the Bulgarian provider’s gaming aggregator. Now visitors to the online casino have the opportunity to choose from the attractive titles of Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, shared: “We would like to thank 2Win for their decision to trust us and enrich their portfolio with our slots.

“I am confident that this partnership will help us reach even more local players and significantly enhance our popularity in the country.”

See also: EGT Digital to reveal new gaming horizons at GAT Expo Cartagena 2024

Kostadin Karakabakov, director of National Video Lottery of Macedonia, also emphasized the great importance of this collaboration. He said: “EGT Digital is among the preferred gaming content providers and the time has come to offer their games to our clients as well. The results so far speak for themselves – they are among the most played titles on our site and we are looking forward to seeing the Bulgarian provider’s new offerings.”