EGT Digital and 8888.bg sign a new partnership

Players can spend many hours of gameplay with bestselling titles of the company’s portfolio.

EGT Digital’s gaming content is already available on 8888.bg.

Press release.- Тhe visitors of 8888.bg already have at their disposal the gaming content of EGT Digital.

Now they are able to get attractive bonuses and increase their chances of winning with the four-level jackpot Bell Link. Also they can spend many hours of gameplay with bestselling titles of the company’s portfolio such as Burning Hot Bell Link, 40 Super Hot Bell Link, Vampire Night Bell Link and Shining Crown Bell Link.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, shared about the partnership: „The operator’s decision to add EGT Digital’s content to their portfolio comes naturally as they are well familiar with the successful performance of the titles with the brand EGT both for the land-based and online casinos.”

And she added: “Players who prefer and search for our games will now be able to find them on one more website, highly evaluated by the gaming audience, and 8888.bg guarantees itself even greater popularisation of its platform.”

See also: EGT Digital and Alphawin sign new partnership