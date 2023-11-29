EGBA welcomes first associate member

The payments provider Aircash has joined the European Gaming and Betting Association.

Brussels.- The European Gaming and Betting Association has announced its first associate member after expanding its membership to include payment service providers for online gaming and betting. Croatia-based Aircash, which provides digital payments in Central and South-Eastern Europe, will provide compliance expertise as the EGBA aims promote dialogue and collaboration between the gaming and payments sectors.

EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer said: “We are delighted to welcome Aircash as our first associate member. Their insight and experience will be invaluable in helping EGBA shape its understanding and positioning within the payments landscape. By opening our membership, to include companies such as Aircash, we aim to better unite the industry’s voice and improve our understanding of how different regulatory issues impact various parts of our sector.”

Hrvoje Ćosić, CEO Aircash, said: “We are proud to join EGBA. As one of Europe’s leading payments platforms, we’re committed to providing secure, frictionless, and compliant financial experiences to those operating within the gaming industry and are excited to help drive this mission forward within EGBA.”

EGBA welcomes move to open gambling market in Finland

Meanwhile, the EGBA has welcomed the proposed legislative project to liberalise gambling in Finland. The move will end the monopoly of state gambling operator Veikkaus and launch a licensing system in the country. Veikkaus has welcomed the move but has announced that it will close Casino Tampere and other venues.