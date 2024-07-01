edict egaming secures approval for Ontario licence

edict egaming has received approval to provide its games for the online casino market in the Canadian province.

Press release.- edict egaming has received approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to provide its games for the online casino market in the Canadian province. This applies to both the German edict egaming GmbH and Edict Malta Limited. From now on, the Merkur Group subsidiary will be able to offer its popular Merkur slots in one of the largest North American markets.

Dominic-Daniel Liénard, CEO of edict egaming GmbH, explained: “We are delighted to have received AGCO approval for our Merkur games in Ontario. This is definitely a big step for edict and we are very excited to showcase ourselves to new audiences on the global stage in this dynamic market.”

The company stated that the AGCO is working with the Government of Ontario and iGaming Ontario (iGO) to establish a new online gaming market that helps protect consumers gambling through private gaming companies. This licence certifies that edict operates within the framework of strict laws and meets the requirements for responsible gaming.

