Dutch gambling regulator warns operator over banned autoplay feature

UK. The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has warned an online casino operator for providing slots with an autoplay feature, which is banned under Dutch gambling regulations. The KSA said it was contacted by a player who found he was able to turn on an autoplay setting in several games.

The feature, which makes slots continue to spin automatically as long as the player has credit in their account, is banned in the Netherlands on safer gambling grounds. The KSA found the feature was available on at least three games, which the unnamed operator has since removed from its website.

The KSA said it would continue to check other operator’s websites to make sure the autoplay feature is not available. The regulator said that online players must be able to make a “conscious choice” for each spin they play on online slots. Operators that fail to remove games with an autoplay option could be fined up to €300,000.

The KSA said: “From the point of view of consumer protection and the risk of the development of gambling addiction, forms of automatic play on online gambling machines are prohibited. With this form of play, the player no longer consciously chooses the next game and loses control.”

KSA chief René Jansen claims success in reducing illegal gambling

René Jansen, chair of the KSA, has said that the Netherlands’ approach has largely been effective in reducing illegal gambling. Speaking at ICE London, he said tough measures introduced on the launch of the regulated online gambling market last October have been successful.

Jansen said the Netherlands’ decision to clampdown on all unlicensed operators, not only those actively targeting Dutch customers, had helped to dissuade unlicensed operators from offering their services.

Several major operators decided to block Dutch players from October 1. They include Kindred Group, which saw its Q1 revenue fall by 30 per cent as a result.

Meanwhile, Jansen has noted that according the KSA’s annual report, the Dutch online gambling market may be smaller than predicted. The KSA reported that in the five months between the launch of licensed online gaming on October 2 and the start of March, 634,000 online gaming accounts were created.