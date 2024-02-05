Dutch gambling regulator updates rules on cashback bonuses

The Kansspelautoriteit has clarified rules after it found several operators to have breached regulations.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has clarified the rules relating to cashback bonuses. It says that it had updated the way the regulations are worded after finding that they had been breached by three licensees.

Operators in the Dutch regulated gambling market are not allowed to offer cashback bonuses, which allow players to get back a portion of their losses. However, the KSA said that operators were using different forms of offers intended to compensate players for losses. In one case, it issued the unnamed operator with a formal warning.

The KSA believes that bonuses linked to losses encourage players to take bigger risks, including betting more often and with higher stakes. It has therefore updated the language in the existing regulations to expand the ban from cashback bonuses to any kind of “bonus based on loss”.

See also: KSA updates AML guidelines

Entain seeks compensation over BetCity regulatory probes

Meanwhile, Entain is to seek damages in relation to its acquisition of Dutch gambling operator BetCity last year. It says that it was not provided with details of two investigations that led to fines from the KSA.

Entain says that the investigations were already underway when it bought BetCity and that the operator’s former owners knew about them. According to a CasinoNieuws.nl, Entain says that BetCity’s former owners signed affirmations declaring that they were unaware of any regulatory investigations.