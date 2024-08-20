Dutch gambling regulator confirms new technical requirements 

The new requirements will come into force from October 1.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has confirmed the details of new technical requirements to be implemented under amendments to the Remote Gambling Act from October 1. Gambling licensees will need to implement a new protective scheme that aims to reduce compulsive gambling.

The new norms include the details for the implementation of mandatory checks on players who make deposits of over €350 (€150 for under 25s). There will be a maximum deposit limit of €700 for accounts held by over 25s and a €300 limit on accounts held by under 25s.

Operators must track customer deposits in order to impose the checks at the required moment. To request a single deposit over the threshold, players must receive a complete duty-of-care check on financial well-being and gambling behaviour before being approved.

The KSA stressed that “if a player exceeds the net deposit limit when making a deposit, the KSA considers it appropriate, in principle, for the provider to block further deposits from that player for the remainder of the calendar month”.

It added: “Providers may allow players to wager an amount above the net deposit limit, as long as this is responsible within the framework of the duty of care and all other legal obligations have also been met.”

The KSA said that licensees are responsible for processing player data and for determining “how and which data it may use” to apply the checks. Operators have been told to refer to the Dutch Data Protection Authority to ensure checks comply with data laws.

As for whether any prizes should be considered when calculating deposits, the KSA said that operators should consider the circumstances. It said that it should be considered a sign of excessive participation if a player uses more than 30 per cent of their liquid assets to gamble and if a player loses all or a significant part of a large cash prize.

The regulator also provided clarification on the new rules for mandatory pop-up warnings about gambling behaviour and spending. It said that these will not count as part of operators’ duty-of-care responsibility to check on customer well-being.

KSA issues warning over breaches of payout rules

Meanwhile, the KSA has contacted operators over alleged breaches of rules on payouts after a probe found that 13 may have failed to comply with licence requirements. The investigation found that nine operators obstructed payouts to customers while four were suspected of doing so. The KSA has ordered all 13 providers to confirm in writing that they do not impose minimum withdrawal amounts or other requirements.

Earlier this month, the KSA’s new chairman, Michel Groothuizen, said that there will be continuity in the planned reforms of the Dutch Remote Gambling Act. Writing his first blog post since he took up the position on July 1, he referred to the new Dutch gambling minister and coalition government, which has stronger views against gambling, but said continuity and predictability would be key characteristics on his watch.