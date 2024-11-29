Dutch gambling regulator blasts unlicensed operator for trying to evade enforcement

Two operators have been warned that they will be fined if they fail to stop offering online gambling in the country.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued two more warnings to online gambling regulators over unlicensed offerings. Techno Offshore Limited and Novatech Solutions N.V. have been told that they will be hit with financial penalties if they do not block their offerings in the country.

As per the KSA’s standard policy, the operators could be fined €280,000 per week up to a maximum of €840,000.

Attempts to evade enforcement

The KSA said Techno Offshore had two sites available in the Netherlands – nolimitbet.com and simplecasino.com – despite not having a local licence. The regulator first probed the sites in April and found that it was able to create an account, make a deposit and gamble on them. It also found that content included types of games not permitted in the Netherlands.

In a subsequent inspection in June, the KSA found that it could no longer log in using its previous test account, but it was able to create new accounts and access gambling products.

It said: “During a follow-up investigation, all email addresses and account names that could be traced back to KSA were blocked. However, other names and email addresses from the Netherlands were not. The KSA takes this very seriously. The provider clearly shows that it wants to circumvent enforcement by the KSA.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into Novatech initially focused on one website, Qbet.com. The KSA was able to create an account, deposit and gamble. It inspected the site again in September and found that it was no longer active, but it found Novatech to be running a number of other gambling websites, including 55bet.com

KSA chair Michel Groothuizen

KSA chair Michel Groothuizen said: “Illegal providers operate in a sophisticated manner. We see providers without a KSA licence who really do their best to keep Dutch players out, but also many parties who don’t seem to care.

“For example, we see that an offer is often stopped after inspection by KSA but continues just as vigorously on another website from the same provider. We therefore take tough action against these types of parties that deliberately violate the rules.”

The KSA has issued a string of warning and penalties against unlicensed gambling offerings in recent months. The most notable was a higher-than-usual fine against Blue High House. This month, it ordered the operator to pay €1.1m after it continued to offer online gambling in the Netherlands without a local licence despite a previous penalty fee of €129,000 in June.

New illegal gambling reporting portal

Meanwhile, two gambling industry trade bodies have entered the battle against illegal gambling in the Netherlands with action of their own. The Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) and Vergunde Nederlandse Online Kansspelaanbieders (VNLOK) have launched Meld Vals Spel (False Gambling Reporting Point), a reporting portal which can be used by any licensed gambling operator as well as by partners and professional stakeholders to resort instances of illegal gambling sites breaching player protection rules.

Located at Meldvalsspel.nl, the portal allows users to report high-risk practices detected at illegal gambling websites or apps. They can use the site to report, for example, player protection issues, excessive bonuses or sites that do not undertake age verification.