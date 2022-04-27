DraftKings signs partnership with television personality Mike Golic Jr

The company has announced a deal with the former Notre Dame Football player, who will host a daily podcast.

US.- DraftKings has announced a partnership with former Notre Dame Football player and television personality, Mike Golic Jr. In his first project with DraftKings, Golic Jr will host a daily podcast named “Gojo”, which is scheduled to debut on May 2.

The podcast with offer Golic Jr’s perspective on sports and culture. He will partner with former teammate and friend Brandon Newman. Monday through Friday, the duo will analyse the games of the week while hosting regular guests.

Stacie McCollum, vice president of programming at DraftKings, said: “Mike’s addition to the media family is another example of DraftKings partnering with high-profile talent and trusted personalities across sports media. Leveraging his strong social currency, he and Brandon will tackle subjects that represent the broader interests and hobbies of today’s sports fan.”

Golic Jr commented: “When I look at the future of sports media, joining DraftKings was an easy decision for me. As someone who is passionate about creating content, having the freedom to develop original programming is the perfect opportunity at the perfect time. I’m excited to partner with Brandon as we take our individual and shared experiences as former teammates to the airwaves.”

DraftKings opens temporary sportsbook at Hollywood Casino

Louisiana’s Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge, currently located on a riverboat docked on the Mississippi River, opened a new DraftKings Sportsbook in March. The temporary sportsbook will operate until the riverboat’s landside expansion is completed, with a permanent sportsbook slated to open in 2023.

DraftKings Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge will offer customers an in-person betting service, including 20 self-serve kiosks and three over-the-counter ticket booths.

