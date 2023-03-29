DraftKings launches DK Horse app in 12 states

The platform will also include an integrated betting guide, videos and the ability to handicap races.

US.- DraftKings has announced that DK Horse, the digital gaming operator’s first horse racing product, has launched in 12 states. It expects to launch in additional states by the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

The standalone app offers pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing. In November 2022, DraftKings and Churchill Downs Incorporated announced a multi-year agreement for CDI’s subsidiary, TwinSpires, to power the advance deposit pari-mutuel wagering technology for the app.

Jason Robins, CEO and chairman of the Board of DraftKings, said: “Together with Churchill Downs Incorporated, an industry leader with a deep-rooted history in horse racing, we will deliver an innovative, mobile customer experience.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with best-in-class sports and gaming products, and we expect DK Horse to provide a fun and new way to engage with renowned races like the upcoming Run for the Roses.”

DK Horse will also give customers the ability to handicap races, wager and stream races in their account. It will offer a betting guide to inform customers of upcoming races and the ways to wager. It will initially require customers to register and deposit funds into new accounts separately from their “one account, one wallet” tethered to DraftKings Sportsbook, Casino and daily fantasy sports apps.

