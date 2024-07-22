DraftKings becomes WNBA sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner

The company will receive rights to league and collective team IP.

US.- DraftKings has signed an agreement to become the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) sports betting and daily fantasy sports (DFS) partner. It will receive rights to league and collective team IP and access to marketing, activation and hospitality opportunities. The firm will use official WNBA data feeds and will receive increased media exposure across the WNBA’s digital and linear media platforms.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and DraftKings talent ambassador Lisa Leslie said: “Having worked alongside both DraftKings and the WNBA, I am thrilled to see these innovative brands come together and further enhance excitement and visibility around women’s sports. The WNBA is rapidly expanding its reach and DraftKings has an unmatched ability to further generate additional fan engagement. I am looking forward to seeing DraftKings elevate the WNBA’s fan experience in the midst of this record-breaking season.”

See also: DraftKings reports 53% increase in Q1 revenue

DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish added: “The WNBA has seen tremendous growth, which continues to be a bright spot in the sports world. We are proud to support the league in its efforts to continue expanding the game. It is a priority for us to deliver the most engaging WNBA content to DraftKings’ platforms and through our collaboration with the WNBA this season, we will be able to enhance the experience for millions of our customers and WNBA fans.”