Double victory for Amusnet at BEGE Awards 2023

Press release.- At the 15th edition of BEGE Awards, held at the Black&White Club in the Palms Royale Sofia complex on November 21, Amusnet emerged triumphant by winning two prestigious awards: Positive Impact Campaign of the Year and Online Streaming Studio of the Year. The BEGE Awards event, organized by the Association of the Gaming Industry in Bulgaria celebrates the remarkable contributions of companies, organizations, and individuals to the positive growth of the gaming industry.

Online Streaming Studio of the Year highlights the company’s high reputation in the region earned by its commitment to delivering top-tier Live Casino experiences. Amusnet’s Live Casino solutions have elevated the standards of interactive gaming, captivating players with an unparalleled level of engagement and excitement. Through cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an unwavering dedication to excellence, Amusnet has proved to revolutionize the way players experience the thrill of live casino games.

The Positive Impact Campaign of the Year recognizes the effect of the dedicated campaign Amusnet organized with operators’ partners to boost the performance of Drops of Water slot, which was created in support of the charity: water organization.

The promotional campaign has played a significant role in generating funds for the establishment of sustainable water hubs in various locations in Africa. The total contribution since the Drops of Water launch directly impacted the daily living of 5,000+ people, providing everyday access to clean and fresh water. As a socially responsible company, Amusnet considers these results to be the most important achievement. They are empowered by a strong iGaming community that shares values and a vision for driving positive change toward achieving a more sustainable future.

Amusnet’s dual victory underscores its commitment to excellence, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the dynamic world of entertainment. The BEGE Awards, integral to the larger BEGE expo event continuously contributes to Bulgaria’s thriving status as a technological hub, fostering economic development and acknowledging successes in the gaming industry.