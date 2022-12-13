Detroit casino revenue reaches $101.8m in November

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market.

Table games and slots generated $99.9m and retail sports betting $1.9m.

US.- The three Detroit casinos reported $101.8m in monthly aggregate revenue in November, down 0.8 per cent compared to October. Table games and slots generated $99.9m, while retail sports betting registered $1.9m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 47 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. Table games and slot revenue declined by 3.8 per cent year-on-year and 0.8 per cent compared with October 2022.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported $23.2m in monthly gaming revenue. Revenue fell 3.3 per cent for MGM Grand Detroit Casino ($46.7m) and 9.1 per cent for MotorCity Casino ($30m).

The three casinos paid $8.1m in gaming taxes to the state of Michigan ($8.4m in 2021). The three casinos paid $12.4m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to Detroit.

Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) decreased 57 per cent compared with November 2021 results and 11.1 per cent from October. Gross receipts were $1.9m and the handle $18.1m.

State taxes were $70,422 compared with $163,625 in November 2021 and $86,071 was paid in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

First Sports & Social DraftKings venue opens in Detroit

DraftKings and Live! Hospitality and Entertainment have announced the opening of their Sports & Social DraftKings venue in Metro Detroit, Michigan. The venue is located at Somerset Collection, a shopping destination.

The first Sports & Social DraftKings has a bar and restaurant, sports viewing and wagering. Guests are able to use the DraftKings app to play fantasy sports and place bets from their mobile devices on a variety of sports while watching live. There are a 32-foot LED media wall and flat-screen televisions.