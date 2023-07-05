Darwin Gaming launched exclusive Pixbet content with WeAreCasino

The new games have been crafted specifically for Pixbet and its thriving Brazilian market.

The exclusive titles will have fans of Flamengo & Corinthians vying to take their first shot at fun.

Press release.- WeAreGame, via its casino vertical WeAreCasino, has launched two exclusive instant win games for Pixbet.

Created by Darwin Gaming, the exclusive titles will have fans of Flamengo & Corinthians vying to take their first shot at fun. These are Mengão Penalty Show and Timão Penalty Show.

Pixbet has plenty of igaming, betting and entertainment options, catering to even the most unique tastes. These two exciting games will go a long way to impact Pixbet’s stronghold in Brazil further.

Flamengo & Corinthians at Pixbet

The new games have been crafted specifically for Pixbet and its thriving Brazilian market. Each game is associated with one of Latin America’s most famous football teams, Flamengo & Corinthians.

Both teams are renowned for their noble history in the game and deserve the illustrious treatment served by the creative team at Darwin Gaming. The instant win games provide fans, and anyone else, the chance to enjoy a unique play on the popular betting site with a distinctly Brazilian flair.

The two premier football clubs, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, are well known in their home country, in the broader Latam market, and globally, making them the ideal choice for the new endeavour.

The penalty shoot-out-style games take the player on a thrill-a-minute journey through the history of each club, playing alongside all the greats, including icons like; Adriano Imperador and GabiGol from Flamengo, and Socrates, Marcelinho Carioca and Renato Augusto of Corinthians.

Each club’s vibrant colours and anthems adorn the games, giving each a distinctive and immersive feel. Rich animations, authentic sounds and top-quality game mechanics provide a first-rate experience that will fire up any football fan’s heart.

The spirit and passion of each club are kept alive with the eye for detail applied to both games. Flamengo fans, for example, may spot the much-loved vulture mascot in play.

Darwin Gaming understands that the passionate and dedicated fan base expects a certain level of quality and knowledge regarding their clubs, and Darwin Gaming certainly delivers. Players will recognise the spirit of monumental events, such as when Corinthians triumphed in the inaugural FIFA Club World Championship, the Copa Libertadores de América, and Flamengo’s numerous Campeonato Brasileiro Série A titles.

WeAreGame & Pixbet success

It is not the first time the WeAreGame, WeAreCasino, and WeAreFantasy teams have collaborated with this operator, having already supported the launch of the TV service PixBet.tv, provided our Fantasy League products on the Free-to-Play (FTP) site PixJogos, and the fantasy league game PixBet Fantasy 5.

WeAreGame played an important role in Darwin Gaming’s development of the games by equipping the information and background as necessary. The WeAreGame team worked hard to contribute to making these games as enjoyable and authentic as possible.