Darts Regulation Authority suspends two players over alleged betting-related breaches

The DRA The DRA conducted an investigation with support from the Gambling Commission Sports Betting Intelligence Unit.

The DRA has suspended Leighton Bennett and Billy Warriner

UK.- The Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) has announced the suspension of players Leighton Bennett and Billy Warriner amid an investigation of alleged serious betting-related breaches. The body said the players have “a case to answer’ after the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) reported suspicious activity on four Modus Super Series matches.

The DRA said it had conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations with support from the Gambling Commission Sports Betting Intelligence Unit. Both players have been suspended from attending or competing in DRA-governed events until the conclusion of the cases. The decision, taken by chairman Nigel Mawer, means that 18-year-old Bennet will not be able to play on the ProTour after securing his PDC Tour Card earlier this year.

The IBIA issued a betting alert on September 8 in relation to matches in the weekly live-streamed competition in Portsmouth on September 6 and 8. The matches involved were Bennett vs Mindaugas Barauskas, and Bennett vs Benjamin Drue-Reus on September 6, and Bennett vs Ryan Harrington and Bennett vs Mindaugas Barauskas on September 8.

The DRA has stressed that there is no suggestion that the other players were involved in any wrongdoing. The cases have now been referred to the DRA Disciplinary Committee, which will hold a formal hearing. The players have the right to appeal against the suspension.

Jack Main, Prakash Jiwa and Andy Jenkins were suspended in November 2023 for similar alleged offences during the Modus Super Series.

BGC welcomes new cross-industry codes for sports betting deals

Meanwhile, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has hailed the new Codes of Conduct for gambling-related agreements drawn up with major British sports bodies. The lobby group was involved in drafting the voluntary agreements recently announced by football bodies such as the Premier League, English Football League, The FA and Women’s Super League and by the British Horseracing Authority.

Bodies representing darts, snooker and boxing have also announced new codes. The agreements aim to establish new standards for responsible gambling sponsorship with four key principles: protection, social responsibility, reinvestment and integrity. Gambling sponsorship deals must now be designed to limit reach among under 18s and people at risk of gambling-related harm.

The BGC said the codes have “huge practical implications” for gambling sponsorship in sport. In football, deals must ensure footballers are aware of support services and that club social media accounts do not include links to betting operators’ websites. Clubs must also ensure that a reasonable and proportionate portion of assets promote safer gambling messages, which can include perimeter boards and match day programmes.