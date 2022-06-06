Dakota Magic Casino adds sportsbook video wall

The North Dakota venue’s new sportsbook has launched a 31-foot-by-10-foot LED wall that can show eight sporting events simultaneously.

The Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel in Hankinson, North Dakota, has added a 31-foot-by-10-foot LED wall at its sportsbook, which opened in January. The wall can show eight sporting events simultaneously.

The new LED wall uses Key Digital’s technology solutions. The sportsbook also includes other 22 flat-screen televisions that are tuned to games and other matches, four more displays that show wagering odds and another monitor for in-house advertising, all also fed by Key Digital 922 AVoIP devices.

Kurt Schmidt, CEO of Dakota Magic Casino, said: “It’s so very flexible. For instance, right now we’ve got four different games on, and for a single big event like the Final Four or the Super Bowl, we can make that entire screen into a single, huge, 4K display.

“And the ticker on the side of the sportsbook can be seen pretty much from anywhere on the property. It really grabs your attention and draws you in, and then when you get close you see that video wall, people are just blown away. We love what Key Digital and Site On Sound were able to do here.”

Paul Hagen, who runs technology and sales installations for Fargo-based Site On Sound, commented: “The video wall can do eight different pictures at one time; we’re feeding it with nine different IP encoders, as well as three of the new KD-MLV4x4Pro UHD HDMI seamless matrix with multi-view tiling.”

Opened in 1999, the casino is owned and operated by Dakota Nation Gaming Enterprise of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe and covers 160,000 square feet. It offers over 1,000 slot and video poker machines, keno, 18 table games, a high-stakes gaming area, poker room, restaurants, a golf course with clubhouse and the renovated sportsbook.

