Curaçao issues first licence under new regulatory regime

The Curaçao Gaming Control Board has issued its first licence and Digital Seals.

Curaçao.- The Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has awarded the first direct licence under its new regulatory regime. The licence was granted to White Star BV, an entity under the Rhino Entertainment Group. The GCB has also issued Digital Seals to three operators: Games and More BV, Geeka Corporation NV, and Small House BV, endorsing these domains and brands.

The news comes 12 weeks after Curaçao launched the licensing process for the new regime. The GCB has been processing new applications under existing legislation and registering sub-licensees that want to keep operating after the National Ordinance for Games of Chance (LOK) is enacted.

New GCB managing director Cedric Pietersz said: “2024 heralds a transformative period in the regulatory landscape of Curacao’s gambling sector. Since opening our doors to applications less than 12 weeks ago, the volume of submissions has far exceeded our expectations.

“White Star’s licensure holds a special place in our hearts and history. It signifies a pivotal moment for Curacao’s evolution into a top-tier gambling jurisdiction with many more licenses in process.”

See also: Curaçao’s finance minister: “We need to take the necessary steps to prevent grey-listing”

Rhino CEO Ross Parkhill commented: “Being the first to receive this direct license is not only a privilege but a thrilling endorsement of our commitment to excellence and responsible gaming.

“We wholeheartedly support Curacao’s enhanced regulatory processes, recognizing the added value and prestige it brings to our license. We look forward to fostering an open and communicative relationship with the GCB, ensuring a bright and compliant future for online gaming.”