Cedric Pietersz to lead Curaçao gambling regulator from next month

Pietersz has been appointed CEO of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board.

Curaçao.- Cedric Pietersz has been confirmed as the new CEO of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB). The regulator’s Supervisory Board said he would take the helm on February 1.

Pietersz worked for 20 years at the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten. He served in a number of roles, including managerial posts and obtained experience in regulation and anti-money laundering. He will now have the responsibility of stewarding the implementation of Curaçao’s National Ordinance for Games of Chance (LOK), which is intended to reshape the Caribbean island’s igaming sector.

Pietersz said: “I am honoured to join the Gaming Control Board at such a dynamic time. I am confident that together with the team and the Supervisory Board we will strategically steer the GCB into a new era while delivering value to all stakeholders including the minister of finance.”

Fons Simon, chairman of the Curaçao Gaming Control Board Supervisory Board, said: “The GCB is at a pivotal juncture, and Cedric’s appointment marks the start of a transformative era. With a proven record of exceptional service in the financial sector, he brings a unique blend of strategic foresight, regulatory prudence and operational excellence.”

Curaçao’s proposed new gambling legislation

The Curaçao parliament has yet to decide whether to approve LOK. As part of the planned transition process, the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) opened its portal for licence renewals in September and began accepting submissions on November 1.

The Ministry of Finance has issued current licensees with a notice outlining the milestones for the transition to the new framework. It noted that the registration of existing sub-licences and subsequent application for a direct licence will close on March 31. Sub-licensees that don’t meet that deadline will not be able to operate beyond March 31.

From that date, the transition to the new framework under a provisional licence will only be possible for direct licence holders, although applications already in progress will continue.

Operators that want to continue to operate but don’t apply for a direct licence before March 31 will only be able to operate under their sub-licence until the master licence expires or until the LOK comes into force. They will then need to apply for a licence under the new legislation.