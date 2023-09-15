CreedRoomz to showcase innovative solutions at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023

SBC Summit Barcelona is set to take place from September 19-21, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

CreedRoomz is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona.

Press release.- CreedRoomz invites attendees to join them at Stand CG 53 to experience a world of gaming innovation. The company is known for its dedication to pushing the boundaries of online gaming, and this event promises to be no different.

During the expo, CreedRoomz will showcase its dedicated solutions allowing customised tables and studios for its partners. As part of the unwavering dedication to a worldwide player base, in addition to the existing Spanish tables, CreedRoomz recently introduced Brazilian tables that fully support Brazilian Portuguese. It’s a testament to its commitment to catering to a diverse global audience.

Besides, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to explore CreedRoomz’s latest game releases such as Multiplayer Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and try them live at the expo.