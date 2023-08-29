CreedRoomz takes part in Entertainment Arena Expo 2023

CreedRoomz will be showcasing its advanced igaming solutions and a variety of region-specific games. The event will take place in Bucharest, Romania, from September 5th to 7th.

Press release.- The Entertainment Arena Expo is a great opportunity for CreedRoomz to highlight its expertise and form business partnerships in this fast-growing region. During the event, you can find the company at Stand 402, where they will be ready for networking, helping to create connections and enhance business opportunities.

At Stand 402, CreedRoomz will be highlighting its groundbreaking land-to-live technologies, a game-changing solution that redefines virtual experiences. This technology seamlessly merges the virtual world with the real. This solution ensures the online presence of the land-based casino allowing the players to play their favourite games regardless of their location. Additionally, the company will introduce its newly launched region-specific games, Andar Bahar and Teen Patti, all while emphasising their innovative solutions.

Be a part of EAE Expo 2023 and experience the upcoming advancements in the igaming industry with CreedRoomz.

