CreedRoomz heads to SiGMA CIS

SiGMA CIS Expo 2023 will take place from September 4th to 6th in Limassol, Cyprus.

CreedRooms will be available for networking at Stand 054.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is set to showcase its igaming solutions and region-specific games at the SiGMA CIS Expo 2023, taking place from September 4th to 6th in Limassol, Cyprus.

SiGMA CIS is a great opportunity for CreedRoomz to highlight its expertise and foster business partnerships within this rapidly developing region. Throughout the summit, the company will be available for networking at Stand 054, facilitating connections and advancing business prospects in the thriving CIS region.

At Stand 054, CreedRoomz will showcase its innovative solutions for dedicated tables and studios, tailored to perfectly reflect the casino brand and create a unique, captivating atmosphere for players worldwide. Alongside these solutions, CreedRoomz will present its newly launched region-specific games, Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

Join CreedRoomz at SiGMA CIS Expo 2023 and witness the future of iGaming innovation.

