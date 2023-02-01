CreedRoomz takes its innovative offerings to ICE London 2023

CreedRoomz will be joining the international expo in London with its absolute innovation in the industry, the robot croupier Roba.

Press release.- CreedRoomz will travel to ICE London 2023 with its extensive portfolio. There it will exhibit its solutions for igaming, from February 7 to 9 at stand N2-150.

Along with the all-inclusive range of in-house developed 19 live casino games, CreedRoomz will exhibit its Generic tables and Dedicated halls solutions, all designed to provide higher-player engagement, successful business growth and higher revenue for the partners.

CreedRoomz will be joining the international expo in London with its absolute innovation in the industry, the robot croupier Roba. Being one step ahead of the competition, the software provider will present a new variation of the robot croupier designed explicitly for land-based solutions, providing a unique and flexible gaming experience 24/7. Roba will also have a multiplayer BlackJack option integrated and adapted to the technology.

See also: CreedRoomz introduces a new show game called Richie Roulette

Strengthening its imprint in the industry, CreedRoomz is planning to expand its all-inclusive iGaming portfolio by adding a circus-themed Wheel show game with 4 bonus games. Halfway through the year, games such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti will be integrated into the platform.

Providing flexible, cost-efficient solutions allowing land-based venues to transfer into an online platform, CreedRomz also aspires to build more beneficial cooperations both with existing and new partners and expand the market of its operation, with Indian amongst the nearest perspectives.

CreedRomz will be at stand N2-150, to talk about special deals, network and learn more about innovative solutions.